SCHOEPF, Linda Carol "Lin" Lin passed away February 5, 2019 at 72 after spending her life facing challenges that would break almost everyone. Lin was a strong, smart, fierce, determined woman loved by many and missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her father, George Schoepf 1984 and mother, Eloise Schoepf 1992. Lin rests at All Faiths Memorial Park with her parents. No services are planned. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.
Neptune Society - Tucson
6781 N. Thornydale Rd. #253
Tucson, AZ 85741
(520) 297-1044
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 1, 2019