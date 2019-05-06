CRONE-KOSHEL, Linda
76, died in the comfort of her home in Saddlebrooke, AZ on April 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nyle and Alice Crone; sister, Nyla and her husband, Richard Koshel. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Kathy; stepson, John; cousins, Harmon and Nancy Crone; nephew, Chris and her beloved dog, Vesta. Linda was born March 18, 1943, in Martinsville, IN. After graduating from Martinsville High School she earned a Bachelor's degree in Music from Indiana University, followed by a PhD in Education from Louisiana State University. She worked for several years in education research. She was a writer, and her book 'The One Who Made It' was accepted for publication just prior to her death. She was also an accomplished cellist who played with the Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra. Linda loved to travel, hike, read and spend time with family and friends. She was an active, generous, and loving person, who will be greatly missed by many. Family and friends are invited to visit on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at NEAL & SUMMERS FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER. A Service celebrating Linda's life will begin Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest privately on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at New South Park Cemetery in Martinsville. On June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., there will be a celebration of life Memorial Service at the HOA 1 Clubhouse in Saddlebrooke, AZ. Memorial contributions may be made to the , c/o Neal & Summers, 110 E. Poston Rd., Martinsville, IN 46151.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 6, 2019