Gee, Linda
passed away unexpectedly on December 3, 2019 at the age of 67. She was born Linda Faye Hom in Phoenix, Arizona, to parents, Jack and Wanda Hom. Linda grew up in Mesa, Arizona and had two brothers and three sisters. She graduated from Westwood High School and then moved to Tucson to attend the University of Arizona.While attending The UofA, Linda met her husband Richard, earned her Bachelor's Degree and then began her family and career. Linda worked 26 years at The UofA until her retirement. During this time, she earned her Master's Degree from Northern Arizona University. She also worked at the Bottle Shop with her husband, Richard and was co-owner of the establishment.Linda was preceded in death by her parents and older brother. She is survived by husband, Richard Gee; daughter, Lisa Gee-Gray; son-in-law, Anthony Gray and four grandchildren, Anthony J., Jackson, Taylor and Emelia. She is also survived by her three sisters, one brother, several aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous nieces and nephews.Linda loved to travel, play tennis and bowl. She entered many tennis tournaments and with a group of close friends, participated annually in National bowling tournaments across the country.Linda will be greatly missed and her kindness to others never forgotten.Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road, Tucson, AZ 85704. Phone number 520-292-6900. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019