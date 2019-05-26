Linda Hurst

Service Information
Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home Inc
1335 S Swan Rd
Tucson, AZ
85711
(520)-747-2525
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Garden at Christ Presbyterian Church
6565 E. Broadway Blvd.
Tucson, AZ
View Map
Obituary
HURST, Linda

It is with great sadness that the family of Linda Rodgers Hurst (59) announces her passing on April 16, 2019. Linda will be lovingly remembered by her parents, Dave (Norma) Rodgers; her sister, Kathy and her mother-in-law, Gwen. Linda was predeceased by her beloved husband, Gary. A Service for Linda will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., in the Memorial Garden at Christ Presbyterian Church, 6565 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson, Arizona, with Pastor Steven Melde officiating. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 26, 2019
