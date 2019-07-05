FAJARDO, Linda Ketcham
beloved daughter, sister, aunt, friend and teacher entered into the Lord's Kingdom on July 1, 2019, surrounded by loved ones, at her home in Tucson. In her own words "my earthly struggles are no more, I now enjoy eternal life with you AND loved ones also living that heavenly life. Have a great party and spread Love!" A Celebration of her Life will be held at Unity of Tucson, 3617 North Camino Blanco at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 followed by a reception at the Far Horizons East Clubhouse located at 7570 East Speedway, 85710. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
