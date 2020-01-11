Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Porter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PORTER, Linda



Our loving mother, Linda Porter, went to be with our Lord on December 27, 2019. Mom was born on December 16, 1951. While we all mourned and celebrated her life we all knew that her Mother, Agnes Deaton, was there to welcome her home with open arms like only a mother can.



Our Mother was not only an exceptional woman, worlds best chef and best shoulder to cry on. She raised three daughters on her own while working so many jobs and so many hours to support us while never complaining once. She won national carrier of the year while working at The Arizona Daily Star and still managed to keep three girls in line. She will always be "Our Mother of the Year!"



To remember her always she left behind daughters, Phyllis Afflick, Melissa Pardue and Jolene Chowdhury; sons-in-law, Jay Pardue and Zubair Chowdhury; grandchildren, Amy Blackston, Matthew Tequida, Zafer Chowdhury, Sami Chowdhury and Jameka Afflick; great-grandchildren, Emily, Cameron and Olivia.



Mom was a proud Tucsonan and had many family members and friends here. She will be missed and remembered every day.



We Love You Mama.







PORTER, LindaOur loving mother, Linda Porter, went to be with our Lord on December 27, 2019. Mom was born on December 16, 1951. While we all mourned and celebrated her life we all knew that her Mother, Agnes Deaton, was there to welcome her home with open arms like only a mother can.Our Mother was not only an exceptional woman, worlds best chef and best shoulder to cry on. She raised three daughters on her own while working so many jobs and so many hours to support us while never complaining once. She won national carrier of the year while working at The Arizona Daily Star and still managed to keep three girls in line. She will always be "Our Mother of the Year!"To remember her always she left behind daughters, Phyllis Afflick, Melissa Pardue and Jolene Chowdhury; sons-in-law, Jay Pardue and Zubair Chowdhury; grandchildren, Amy Blackston, Matthew Tequida, Zafer Chowdhury, Sami Chowdhury and Jameka Afflick; great-grandchildren, Emily, Cameron and Olivia.Mom was a proud Tucsonan and had many family members and friends here. She will be missed and remembered every day.We Love You Mama. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close