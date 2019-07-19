Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lindsay P. (Willacy) Hamon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HAMON, Lindsay P., nee Willacy



7/5/1923 - 6/16/2019



HAMON, Eugene



Lt. Col., Ret., USMC



7/4/1915 - 5/15/1997



--



Lindsay was born and raised in Wanganui, New Zealand. She met the love of her life when Eugene was stationed in New Zealand for respite leave from WWII. They were married in 1943 and lived in New Zealand for three years before moving to the United States in 1946. They traveled extensively while Gene was in the Marines. Lindsay learned to adjust to a culture far different from New Zealand. After Gene retired, they moved to a small farming community in Virginia, where their two daughters graduated high school. Several years later, Lindsay and Gene moved to the beach community at Emerald Isle, NC, where they enjoyed sailing, fishing and beach gardening. Years later, a move to Tucson brought them closer to family, which grew to include grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Lindsay and Gene joined St. Matthews Episcopal Church. Faith was important to them and they were active at St. Matthews. Lindsay was a leader in the Altar Guild and became a verger. She was a gifted seamstress and wonderful cook. She was quick witted with a dry sense of humor, loved to do crossword puzzles, read and garden. Lindsay gave unconditional love and support to her family. Her soul is in heaven but her loving and kind spirit will always live on in our hearts. Lindsay's immediate family include: two daughters, Jeanie (Phil) and Patty (Tom, deceased); grandchildren, Tricia (Ken), Joel (Rene) and Melissa; great-grandchildren, Stefan, Lindsay and Jack and great-great-grandsons, Donovan and Mason. Lindsay will be missed by all her extended family and friends. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to in Lindsay's name. A Celebration of Lindsay's life will be held at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 9071 E. Old Spanish Trail, Tucson, AZ, on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.







