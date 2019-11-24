Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 2:00 PM Unity of Central Oregon Church 63645 Scenic Drive Bend , OR View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

MORSE, Linn L Mitchell



62, passed away November 6, 2019 in Palm Springs, CA from a tragic horse riding accident. She was born September 26, 1957 in St. Petersburg, Florida to James and Caroline Mitchell. At an early age her family moved to Kalispell, Mt.



She attended school in Kalispell and graduated from Flathead High School in 1975. After attending Montana State and University of Montana she moved to Seattle, WA where she pursued a career in finance. She had a lease brokerage business for several years. She met her husband Jonathan Morse in 2003 and they married in 2008. They celebrated sixteen happy years together living in Sandpoint, Idaho and Bend, Oregon. They spent their winters in Tucson, AZ where they were presently living. At the age of four she began her lifelong love of horses. In 1973 she won open jumping first places at the Kalispell Junior Show, Glacier International Horse Show, and the Helena Open Jumping Show. She was recently competing in Canada and California.



Winters were spent skiing with her family on Big Mountain. She was an expert slalom and downhill racer, winning the Hellgate Cup in Missoula and attending three Junior Nationals with the Big Mountain ski team.



Linn enjoyed many hikes in Glacier Park and taking long horseback rides with her family. Her talents were many with art, music, and her great love and care for animals to name a few.



She is survived by her loving husband, Jonathan and his children and extended family; son Justin and his wife Alicia with children Braidyn, Olivia and Marcus; son, Travis and his daughter Megan, son Gabe and daughter Amanda. She is also survived by her mother Caroline; sister Kimberly; brother Charlie and his wife Cathy in Kalispell, MT; their sons James and Charles; her Aunt and namesake and several cousins. She also leaves behind her two dearly loved (doggy) children Albert and Sandy.



Linn was a beautiful person both inside and out. She was loving and generous and she brought positivity into the lives of those who were blessed to know her. She will be dearly missed.



Services will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Unity of Central Oregon Church. The address is 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend, OR 97701. A catered reception will follow at the Church.



Donations can be made in Linn's name to The AAEP Foundation,







