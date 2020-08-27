1/1
Linwood Hummel
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linwood's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUMMEL, Linwood

was born on August 21, 1932 in Helfenstein, Pennsylvania. He grew up in Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania. He was a Master Sergeant with the United States Air Force and retired after 21 years of service.

On August 8, 2020, Linwood died peacefully, with his wife of 27 years by his side.

He is survived by his lovely grandchildren, who will miss him with all their hearts.

Knowing Lin was loving him and liking him. He was honorable and will forever be a kind and gentle spirit. He was everything to his family and will be missed so much. You are everything to me and more. Thank you for loving my children and grandchildren like your very own. Thank you for loving me so much and staying here a little bit longer for our 27th anniversary on August 6, 1995.

Services will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at SENSIBLE CREMATION AND FUNERALS, 109 W. Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ 85705. Pastor Ivan Schwenn will be officiating.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Service
SENSIBLE CREMATION AND FUNERALS
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved