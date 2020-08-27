HUMMEL, Linwood



was born on August 21, 1932 in Helfenstein, Pennsylvania. He grew up in Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania. He was a Master Sergeant with the United States Air Force and retired after 21 years of service.



On August 8, 2020, Linwood died peacefully, with his wife of 27 years by his side.



He is survived by his lovely grandchildren, who will miss him with all their hearts.



Knowing Lin was loving him and liking him. He was honorable and will forever be a kind and gentle spirit. He was everything to his family and will be missed so much. You are everything to me and more. Thank you for loving my children and grandchildren like your very own. Thank you for loving me so much and staying here a little bit longer for our 27th anniversary on August 6, 1995.



Services will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at SENSIBLE CREMATION AND FUNERALS, 109 W. Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ 85705. Pastor Ivan Schwenn will be officiating.









