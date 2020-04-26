Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lisa Marie Kanouse. View Sign Service Information Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home 1335 S Swan Rd Tucson , AZ 85711 (520)-747-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

KANOUSE, Lisa Marie



Local artist Lisa Marie Kanouse suffered an untimely death on April 7, 2020 at home. She is well known for her paintings of local landmarks and desert scenes and was widely exhibited. Lisa was born May 15, 1976 and lived in the downtown and west side of Tucson, most recently in Barrio Hollywood. She attended Davis Bilingual Elementary, and graduated from Green Fields Country Day School and the University of Arizona. She also attended Parsons School of Design in New York City. She is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Upham and father, Robert Kanouse; her son, Justin Schaffer; brothers, Patrick Bruner of Tucson, Christopher Kanouse, David Kanouse and Aaron Kanouse of Temple, Texas; stepfather, Sean Bruner; stepsister, Mona Bruner; loving companion, Justin Gamble and many friends and supporters. Lisa always enjoyed life and had an infectious laugh that brightened up any room she occupied. Her talent was limitless and her style continued to evolve over the years. She will be deeply missed. A memorial will be announced at a later date. Remembrances can be donated to any local charity helping the homeless. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.











