Lloyd Fernandez
1932 - 2020
FERNANDEZ, The Honorable Lloyd

native son of Arizona and lifelong public servant died peacefully on April 6, 2020. He was 88 years old.

Judge Lloyd Fernandez was born on February 12, 1932 in his family home behind the Clifton Cash and Carry Market in Clifton, Arizona. Lloyd graduated from Clifton High School and immediately enrolled at Arizona State College in Tempe, the first in his family to attend college. Lloyd graduated from ASU in 1954 with a degree in business administration. That same year he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Following his term in the military, Lloyd enrolled in law school at the University of Arizona in Tucson. After passing the Arizona Bar Exam Lloyd returned to his hometown of Clifton where in 1961 he was elected County Attorney for Greenlee County. In 1970 he was elected Greenlee County Superior Court Judge. In 1984 he was appointed to the Arizona Court of Appeals, Division Two where he served until his retirement in 1996.

Lloyd's number one priority and dedication was to his family. He was so proud of his parents and their hard work and success following their immigration from Spain as teenagers in 1914. Lloyd was an avid reader, looked for every opportunity to travel and play golf, and had a life-long love for the law. He was generous in his support of local charities both in Tucson and in Clifton. No one could tell a good story like Lloyd, and he never ignored an opportunity to share a memory, story, or laugh with those around him.

Lloyd is survived by his children, Laura Hutchinson of Reno, Nevada and Mike Fernandez of Tucson, Arizona; his son-in-law, Mark Hutchinson and granddaughter, Maddie Hutchinson both of Reno, Nevada; and extended family. A private graveside service will be held at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Clifton where Lloyd will be laid to rest next to his parents, Fabian Fernandez and Maria Zorilla Fernandez and brother, Edward Fernandez, all of Clifton, Arizona.

His family is grateful for all those who helped in his care and support.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Sacred Heart Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
My condolences to the family. Loyd was a good friend of my mother Connie Kline and my aunt Angela Gamble. They always spoke of him as a man of excellence. May God bless your family. Rest knowing he is at peace.
Tina Kline-McGehee
Friend
Judge Fernandez helped me alot during my growing years sealed my records only for him,curtailing my fighting life
Robert
Friend
