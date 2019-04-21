Lois Ann (Shefferly) REX

REX, Lois Ann (Shefferly) 84, of Las Vegas Nevada, passed on March 4, 2019. Born April 19, 1934, in Detroit, Michigan. Lois was a long-time resident of Tucson where she raised her family. Lois is survived by her children, Julie (Tim) Mueller, Mark (Kevin Luber) Rex and Jill (Dan) Davis and many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Preceded in death by her son, Gary Rex. A Memorial Service is planned for 12:00 noon, on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at East Lawn Palms Cemetery. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 21, 2019
