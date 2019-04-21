REX, Lois Ann (Shefferly) 84, of Las Vegas Nevada, passed on March 4, 2019. Born April 19, 1934, in Detroit, Michigan. Lois was a long-time resident of Tucson where she raised her family. Lois is survived by her children, Julie (Tim) Mueller, Mark (Kevin Luber) Rex and Jill (Dan) Davis and many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Preceded in death by her son, Gary Rex. A Memorial Service is planned for 12:00 noon, on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at East Lawn Palms Cemetery. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Ann (Shefferly) REX.
East Lawn Palms Mortuary
5801 East Grant Road
Tucson, AZ 85712
(520) 885-6741
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 21, 2019