SCHWAB, Lois Ann
88, of Tucson passed away on January 8, 2020. She was born in Toledo, OH to the late Arthur and Mary Ellen Greenich. She first moved to Phoenix in 1958 and moved around Arizona depending on where the former US West Company moved her, ending in Tucson in 1980. Lois loved being in Las Vegas, and aboard a cruise ship. She will be remembered by family and friends as the life of the party. She was the beloved mother of Patricia (Gerald) Masur, Mary Carpenter, Sally (Al) Thompson and David Wilson; granddaughter, Samantha D'Ambrossi (Eric) and grandsons, Robert Greene (JoAnn), William Masur and Brian Masur. She leaves several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Schwab was predeceased by her husbands, Charles Wilson and John Schwab; a son, Daniel Wilson and her brother, Robert Greenich. Graveside Services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Friends and family may call at EVERGREEN MORTUARY from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020, with a 2:00 p.m. Graveside service to follow.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 12, 2020