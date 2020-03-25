|
HOSELTON, Lois Geneva
born February 20, 1933 in Holden, MO, passed away at home in Tucson, AZ, Sunday, March 22, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Larry Hoselton, as well as a sister, a brother, three daughters, a son, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and multiple nephews and nieces.
She had a successful Real Estate career and later retired from the Pima County Recorder's Office. She was an accomplished artist and painter.
She cherished the time spent travelling and exploring new places with her husband, Larry.
She loved horses, poker and casinos, but above all she loved her family.
She loved life and celebrated it up until the night before she passed by dancing a jig with her daughter and husband. Just one of the wonderful memories that will be forever cherished.
She will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery and a private memorial will be held by her family to mourn their loss and celebrate her life. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 25, 2020