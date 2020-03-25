Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-888-7470
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Hoselton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Geneva Hoselton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Geneva Hoselton Obituary
HOSELTON, Lois Geneva

born February 20, 1933 in Holden, MO, passed away at home in Tucson, AZ, Sunday, March 22, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Larry Hoselton, as well as a sister, a brother, three daughters, a son, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and multiple nephews and nieces.

She had a successful Real Estate career and later retired from the Pima County Recorder's Office. She was an accomplished artist and painter.

She cherished the time spent travelling and exploring new places with her husband, Larry.

She loved horses, poker and casinos, but above all she loved her family.

She loved life and celebrated it up until the night before she passed by dancing a jig with her daughter and husband. Just one of the wonderful memories that will be forever cherished.

She will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery and a private memorial will be held by her family to mourn their loss and celebrate her life. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
Download Now