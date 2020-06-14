Lois H. George-smith
GEORGE-SMITH, Lois H.

age 85, passed away on June 3, 2020.

Lois dedicated her keen intellect, love of music and passionate demeanor to social-justice causes. Many Tucson audiences enjoyed her saxophone skills in combos such as Tucson Concert Band, The Fairer Sax, Bouncing Czechs. As a teacher she inspired generations of middle-schoolers, at home she devoted life to her four children.

In 1983, Lois married fellow musician Howard Smith and the couple spent nearly three decades "making music together," traveling, bicycling and researching family genealogy. They celebrated their expanded family, which now included nine children.

Lois is survived by her first husband of 27 years, Wally (Evelyn) George and their children, John George, David (Barbara) George, Donald George, Teresa George and grandchildren, Ben and Sarah George, Ryan and Jeremy Cummings. Lois is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Smith (April 30, 2013). Surviving stepchildren are: Julie (Paul) Smith, Marcia (Ed) Nicholson, Barry Smith, Brian (Maggie) Smith and Stuart (Mussarrat) Smith and grandchildren, John Sankey, Travis, Blake, Tulah, Reece, Rickie Rose and great-grandchildren, Caroline and Evan Sankey.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Poverello House (poverellohouse.org). A memorial of Lois's life will be held at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL on University (date to be determined).






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
