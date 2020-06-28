Lois Marie Speakman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPEAKMAN, Lois Marie

passed away June 23, 2020. She was born January 2, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois. When she was a young woman she enjoyed a career as a model. Success followed her from there into a long and exciting career in the travel industry as a travel agent, retiring after 40 long years of service. She visited many places throughout the United States and abroad, including the countries of Spain, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico.

Lois is survived by two loving daughters, Laura Brannon-Ramsay and Susan Darlington Speakman; five grandchildren, Sean Brannon, Gabrielle Ramsay, Christian Ramsay, Vinny Viti IV and Samantha Darlington Viti. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Brannon.

Graveside Services are pending at Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson AZ, 85705. Service Date and Time will be posted shortly. Arrangements by ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved