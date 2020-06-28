SPEAKMAN, Lois Marie



passed away June 23, 2020. She was born January 2, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois. When she was a young woman she enjoyed a career as a model. Success followed her from there into a long and exciting career in the travel industry as a travel agent, retiring after 40 long years of service. She visited many places throughout the United States and abroad, including the countries of Spain, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico.



Lois is survived by two loving daughters, Laura Brannon-Ramsay and Susan Darlington Speakman; five grandchildren, Sean Brannon, Gabrielle Ramsay, Christian Ramsay, Vinny Viti IV and Samantha Darlington Viti. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Brannon.



Graveside Services are pending at Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson AZ, 85705. Service Date and Time will be posted shortly. Arrangements by ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL.









