Lois Maxine Nichols
1927 - 2020
NICHOLS, Lois Maxine

May 28,1927 - May 14, 2020

Preceded in death by her parents, siblings, two sons, a grandson and husband of 69 years, Peter. Survived by her children, Jerry (Aleta), Pete Jr. (Audrey), Jan Bess, Jean (Scott) Rockwell and Chris (Gerry) Sobye; nine grandchildren, seven great- grandchildren. Lois will be remembered for her many crafts, sewing and knitting that she shared with many over the years. Due to circumstances, services will be Friday, May 22, 2020 at noon, graveside. Eastlawn Palms Cemetery. There will also be a provision for one to follow along on a Zoom video. Please contact a family member for an invitation before Friday. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimer Research. Bye for now Mamma. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Eastlawn Palms Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
East Lawn Palms Mortuary
5801 East Grant Road
Tucson, AZ 85712
5208856741
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

