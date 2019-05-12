Guest Book View Sign Service Information East Lawn Palms Cemetery 5801 East Grant Road #C Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-886-5561 Service 9:30 AM East Lawn Palms Cemetery 5801 East Grant Road #C Tucson , AZ 85712 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

TERRY, Lois



was born in Middletown, New York on July 26, 1936 and entered into rest on May 3, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 82. Lois was an individual of many talents and attributes, beginning her career as a registered nurse in 1958 after graduating from St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Patterson, New Jersey. She continued to share her nursing strengths in New Jersey, Florida and Mississippi; as well as volunteering with The Red Cross. Lois was an Air Force spouse with her husband James for 25 years, in addition to being a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She will be remembered as a beautiful and completely dedicated woman who throughout her life always put the needs and feelings of others above her own, being exceptional in her loving and caring nature generously given to her children and family. Lois was married for 60 years to her loving husband, James R. Terry, Col. USAF (Retired). Children include sons, James E. Terry, Aeronautical Engineer residing in Boulder, Utah, Christopher M. Terry, IT Consultant residing in Denver, Colorado; daughter, Laura D. DiChristofano, UofA Graduate residing in Tucson, Arizona; grandsons, Nicholas D. DiChristofano, who will be attending medical school in Virginia this year, and Anthony DiChristofano, a junior with the UofA Business School. Adding to her loving family are Mrs. Terry's brothers, John Bulaga of Haskell, New Jersey and Brian Bulaga of Barnegat, New Jersey; son-in-law, Michael D. DiChristofano of Tucson and daughter-in-law, Karen Terry of Boulder, Utah. Services will be held at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, 5801 E. Grant Road on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Children's Autoimmunity Research Fund Steele Children's Research Center/UAF, PO Box 245073 Tucson, Arizona 85724-5073 would be greatly appreciated.







