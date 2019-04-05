Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Lola T. NEWTON

Lola T. NEWTON Obituary
NEWTON, Lola T. age 94, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019, looking out at her beloved Santa Catalina Mountains. Lola was born in Yonkers, NY. and grew up in New Canaan, CT. She married Raymond Tilley and gave birth to four children, Linda, Jay, Jefferey and Peter. After the death of her first husband from cancer, she married Edward Newton and gave birth to a fourth son, Burwell. Lola cherished education, and completed a Masters Degree in Sociology from the University of Hartford. Lola's soul is now free from her fragile and withered body. On splendid sunny Southern Arizona mornings her spirit will comb the side canyons of Aravaipa Creek, chatting with her dear friend Vera Iser as they search for the most colorful, curious and collectable rocks, and hidden pockets of glowing spring wildflowers. Lola would request that family, friends and lives that she touched, to embrace cheerful times, be thoughtful, truthful, tolerant, and donate to those less fortunate. She will be remembered at gatherings in Durham, CT. and Aravaipa Canyon. We love you and will always miss you Mom. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET CATALINA.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 5, 2019
