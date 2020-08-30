Lola Trimmer

TRIMMER, Lola
Lola passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 with family by her side. She was our strong, loving, strikingly beautiful wife, mom, sister, Nanas, and friend. Her signature jet black hair, fiery red lips, and always "dressed to the nines", will never be forgotten. She had an unforgettable personality that lit up any room she entered. Lola and Carl were married on March 26, 1960 and together they raised five children, Tom (Paula) Trimmer, Rick (Lila) Trimmer, Debbie (George) Carlson, Lori (Dwayne) Myers and Kim (Brian) Gardner; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Lola and Carl made lifetime memories, with Lola's famous tamales on Christmas Eve, and Sunday BBQ's on the patio. Memories include watching her dance in the arms of the man she loved for more than 60 years, sitting by his side as they drove away in her '59 Ford Fairlane. Lola was Carl's number one fan as he raced his way to Victory Circle over 700 times in his career. Lola will be missed by Carl, their beloved kitty, Ginger and her family including two brothers, Tony (Helen) Esquivel and Ignacio Esquivel. We take comfort knowing that she is reunited with her parents, sisters, brothers, friends and her precious granddaughter, Vicki Lynne, all who left this world before her.
Services will be held at 9:00 a.m., Friday, September 4, 2020, at Pantano Christian Church, 1755 S. Houghton Rd. Private burial service will follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice
in her honor. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.