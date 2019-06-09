Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial Gathering 11:00 AM at the home of Alan and Susan Rogers Send Flowers Obituary

GATES, Lonnie Franklin



passed away on March 5, 2019 after a 13-year battle with bladder cancer. Frank was born on January 3, 1952, and raised in Dyersburg, TN. He graduated from Memphis State University, and embarked on a career in the cotton business, first at Weil Brothers in Memphis,1976-1980, then Bradley Brothers Cotton Co. in Delhi, LA, 1980-1999. In 2000, he moved to Tucson to care for his father, Lonnie Gates, until his death in 2001 and continued to care for his mother, Melba Gates, until her death in 2014. He is survived by his sisters, Janet Canale (Dee) of Memphis and Susan Rogers (Alan) of Tucson. He is also survived by nieces, Stephanie Ayers (Matt) and Amy Rogers Filsoof (Darius); nephews, Alex Rogers (Katherine), Bill Canale (Jeannine) and Stuart Jay Canale (Bonna) and their families. Frank was a member and deacon at Catalina Foothills Church and was an actor/member of the Waypoint Theatre Company. In his last 18 months of life he was cared for by the staff of Catalina Foothills Adult Care home to whom the family is extremely grateful. Frank was a gregarious guy who loved to tell stories! He was a huge fan of baseball and horseracing! He is missed! Family and friends will gather on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. for a Celebration of Life/Memorial led by Rev. Winston Maddox at the home of Alan and Susan Rogers.







