WILLIAMS, Lonnie James Sr.,
was born April 1, 1928 in Forrest City, Arkansas. Lonnie was married to the love of his life Ola M. Williams on June 25, 1950. Lonnie peacefully departed this life on Sunday, January 5, 2020.
In the 1950s many people of color were leaving the south and migrating to the north. Lonnie and Ola took a different path and moved to Arizona. Initially both Lonnie and Ola worked for the telephone company and Lonnie also pursued a plumbing business on the side. At some point, Lonnie started Williams Plumbing, first running the business out of the family house on Elm Street. As the business took off, operations moved to a building on East Grant. Lonnie was the sole proprietor of a successful plumbing business in Tucson for decades. In the mid-1970s he became a plumbing inspector for the City of Tucson. Lonnie continued to work for the City of Tucson until his retirement in 2000.
Lonnie is survived by his wife, Ola M. Williams to whom he was married to for 69½ years; two daughters, Ruby Buchanan of Tucson, Arizona and Margie Smith of Tucson, Arizona; one son, Lonnie James Williams, Jr. and his wife, Kelli of Phoenix, Arizona; five granddaughters, one grandson, three sisters, Jerlene King of Forrest City, Arkansas, Mattie Williams (Sam), St. Louis, Missouri, Mae West (James), St. Louis, Missouri and two brothers, Otis Williams (Mae), Grand Rapids, Michigan and Robert Williams (Marian), St. Louis, Missouri. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 12, 2020