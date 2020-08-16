1/1
Loren Eugene WISE
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WISE, Loren Eugene DMA

Born October 31, 1925 passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020. Entered the Army Ordinance on February 16, 1944. He spent nine months in Okinawa and was discharged on May 19, 1946. He entered Evansville College (now University of Evansville) on September 1946. Received Bachelor of Music Education in 1950. Taught music at Daviess County High School, Owensboro, KY., band at Ignacio, CO and Salpointe HS, Tucson, AZ. Additional degrees include, Composition and a minor in Theory, Docrtorate in Music with a major in Compostion and a minor in Music History. Taught music at NM Highlands University for 14 years. Retired in 1989 and was granted a Professor Emeritus degree and returned to Tucson. Loren is survived by his wife, Letty of 51 years; stepdaughter, Kathy; nephew, Rick of Evansville, IN and niece, Debra of Louisville, KY. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Dolice Wise and brother, Richard. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved