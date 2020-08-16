WISE, Loren Eugene DMABorn October 31, 1925 passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020. Entered the Army Ordinance on February 16, 1944. He spent nine months in Okinawa and was discharged on May 19, 1946. He entered Evansville College (now University of Evansville) on September 1946. Received Bachelor of Music Education in 1950. Taught music at Daviess County High School, Owensboro, KY., band at Ignacio, CO and Salpointe HS, Tucson, AZ. Additional degrees include, Composition and a minor in Theory, Docrtorate in Music with a major in Compostion and a minor in Music History. Taught music at NM Highlands University for 14 years. Retired in 1989 and was granted a Professor Emeritus degree and returned to Tucson. Loren is survived by his wife, Letty of 51 years; stepdaughter, Kathy; nephew, Rick of Evansville, IN and niece, Debra of Louisville, KY. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Dolice Wise and brother, Richard. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.