Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
SCHALLER, Reverend Loren 7/14/1922 - 4/11/2019 Born in Renville, MN. Graduated Wisconsin Synod Lutheran Seminary in 1948. Served congregations in ND, MN, and WI. Roles as Pastor, teacher, principal. Associate editor Northwestern Publishing House. Moved to Tucson in 1984 and served WELS congregations all over AZ. Avid tennis player, fisherman and singer. In retirement, drove weekend shuttle for Jim Click Ford for eight years. Survived by his five children, wife, Ruth Becker-Schaller and her three children. Service and lunch Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 8845 N. Silverbell Rd. at 11:00 a.m. A second Memorial will be Monday, May 20, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church; Menomonee Falls, WI. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 28, 2019
