RUBEN, Lori Joyce passed away on April 19, 2019 leaving her loving mother, Carole Culman; sister, Diane Woolsey; nephew, Christopher Woolsey; life companion, John Hinton and her many friends. She was loved by all that were touched by her warm and caring heart. She was uniquely gifted being a strong, intelligent, loving soul and a beautiful woman in her physical presence and cheerful nature. Lori will be forever loved. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Lori to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Samuel Oschin Cancer Center, Dr. Ronald Paquette. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 28, 2019