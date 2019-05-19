Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM LifePoint Church 3137 East Everett Street Tucson , AZ View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

GOETZ, Lorraine Dorothy Sullivan



August 28, 1937 - May 8, 2019



Lorraine Dorothy (Sullivan) Goetz, of Catalina, Arizona age 81, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. A lifelong Arizonan, Lorraine was born in Prescott, Arizona on August 28, 1937. Lorraine graduated from Tucson High School in 1955. Ever industrious, while raising five children and working full-time, Lorraine met and married Gary P. Goetz and together they celebrated the birth of another son and made a life centered around family, faith and joy in Tucson and later in Catalina. Lorraine's deep love of children, teaching, and her Christian faith, led her to found Christian Day Care at Pima Street Baptist Church in Tucson. From a one-room daycare in its first year, "Ms. Lorraine" grew Christian Day Care to serve more than one hundred children per day ages 6 months to 12 years. After retirement, Lorraine remained active in life: she nourished her faith through weekly worship at LifePoint Church in Catalina, she kept her body active through water aerobics with her "water ladies" three times a week, and kept active at home cultivating a flourishing garden, a koi pond featuring her prize fish "Whiskas" and tending to her adoring pygmy goats, chickens and ducks, including nine ducklings born just a week before Lorraine's passing. Lorraine is predeceased by her parents, Alice May Hubbard and James Edward Sullivan, as well as a son, Gary Jaeger. Lorraine is survived by her husband, Gary; daughters, Kathleen Bean (John), Jan Jaeger, and sons, Randall Jaeger, Steve Jaeger (Annie Jefferson) and Calvin Goetz (Jeremy Kraut-Ordover); grandchildren, Tricia Coe (John Dingman), Tara Coe (Matthew Howell), Erica Vorel (Brian), Justin Bean (Erika), Samantha Bean (Dominic Hernandez),and Finale Jaeger, and great-grandaughter Madison Coe. A Celebration of Lorraine's Life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at LifePoint Church, 3137 East Everett Street, Tucson, AZ 85739. All are welcome to attend, please honor Lorraine by wearing colorful and festive clothes up to and including hats with personality. A reception will follow the service at LifePoint Church with the additional opportunity to spend time with the family at the home of Kathleen and John Bean. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Youth on their Own (







