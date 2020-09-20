1/
Lorraine K. Phillips
PHILLIPS, Lorraine K.

87, passed into the loving arms of her Lord on September 4, 2020. She was born and raised in Good Thunder, MN the daughter of Lydia and Carl Koschnick. In 1953, she married the love of her life, William, and graduated from Fairview Nursing School in 1954. Beginning their life's journey, Lorrie and Bill lived in many different places, finally settling in Tucson in 1960, to raise their family. Lorraine enjoyed a 25 year nursing career, and was proud of being on the first open heart surgery team at Tucson Medical Center. She always took care of her patients with compassion, working hard to treat them as she would want to be treated. When that was no longer possible, Lorraine went on to work in medical sales and owned her own business, a nursing service in CA, before returning to Tucson to retire. Lorrie loved to play cards, cook, entertain, travel, garden and especially loved her African violets. Her friends and family will always remember her generous, loving heart, and warm and ready smile. Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents and husband of 52 years. She is survived by her children, Blake and Jillaine; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of her life will be held at Dove of Peace Lutheran Church on a later date. Memorials may be made to the Community Food Bank. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
8090 North Northern Avenue
Oro Valley, AZ 85704
(520) 742-7901
