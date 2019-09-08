DUFFY, Lorraine Marie
passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of August 31, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 27, 1926. A resident of Tucson since 1967. Lorraine is preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, John Duffy. She was a sales representative for the Lee Wayne Corporation from 1983 and regretfully retired in 2010 as she had converted many clients to friends. She is survived by her son, Rick; granddaughters, Erin Holladay (Dan), Meghan Duffy (Mike Varela), and Lauren Corral (Ry) and great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Ashley, Max, Beau, Kade and Bronx. Lorraine was a true matriarch for the family, providing love and life lessons to all. Per her request, services are open to immediate family only, where she will be buried with her husband. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lorraine's honor to the for macular degeneration research, , World Care - Tucson or any disabled veteran's organization. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 8, 2019