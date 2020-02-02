|
DWYER, Ms. Louise Marie
(Bartholomeo)
On January 16, 2020, Ms. Louise Marie (Bartholomeo) Dwyer passed away at home peacefully, surrounded by her four loving children. Born on February 5, 1937 in New York, New York, she missed her 83rd birthday by three weeks. She was a proud New Yorker and gleamed with unparalleled patriotism. Once her kids were old enough, she hit the workforce, filling mostly administrative positions. She was a proud and hard worker. But the job she took the most pride in was that from which she retired in 2011—the C.I.A. She would later retire to Tucson and spent her remaining years here. An avid reader, she riffled through novel after novel, reading several of them more than once. In fact, she was drawn to the Southwest upon retirement, in part due to the writings of James Michener and J.A. Jance. Mom was preceded in death by our father, John J. Dwyer, and our brother, Kenneth; survived by her other children, Joseph, Linda King (Kevin), David (Rhonda), and Kevin, as well as her sister, Marie Golden (and her children, Donna Kahn, Jeff Golden, and Jennifer Golden); brother, Ralph Bartell (and his children Andrew Bartell and Kerry Bartell Teninty), as well as her grandchildren, Rachel, Matthew, Sierra, Samantha, Chet, Caiden, and Trey. We love you Mom, it's time to rest in peace. Services will be held at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel on Saturday, February 15, 2020 starting at 10:00 a.m. with on-site reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ASPCA, Mom's favorite charity.
