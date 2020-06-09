LEWIS, Lowell Ellis88, passed away May 31, 2020. Born September 9, 1931 in Claxton, Georgia. Shortly after graduating from Claxton High he enlisted in the US Air Force where he served as an aircraft maintenance specialist until his retirement from DMAF in 1977. His wife of 59 years, June; son, Roger; daughter, Charissa and grandson, James will miss him greatly. Services to be held at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PACC.