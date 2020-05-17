MELENDEZ., Luciana Mrs.passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones on May 8, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 86. Luciana joins her soulmate of 63 years, Ernesto E. Melendez. She is survived by her beloved children, Anita, Rosa, Ernie, Robert, Joel; brother, Tony Garza; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Luciana was born on April 16, 1934, in San Angelo, Texas to the late Frederico and Emilia Garza. She was a woman of strong faith and a longtime member of Elizabeth Ann Seton. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was passionate about volunteering. As a long-serving member of the VFW Auxiliary, she worked on countless projects benefiting veterans, military service personnel, and their families. She was also proud to serve as the Auxiliary's Arizona State President 1989-1990. Luciana's legacy will live on forever in our lives and our hearts. Private services are being held at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ropay56@gmail.com. Arrangements entrusted to DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME. 520-297-9007.