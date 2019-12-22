Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Presbyterian
9252 E. 22nd Street
Tucson, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucile Irskens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucile K. (Knagge) Irskens

Add a Memory
Lucile K. (Knagge) Irskens Obituary
IRSKENS, Lucile K. (Knagge)

died peacefully on December 4, 2019 at age 87. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Tyge E. Irskens and son, Tyge E. Irskens II, and is survived by her daughter, Lisa.

Lucile was an outstanding mom - always there for her kids, church members, and those in need. She was born in Tucson and spent her early years on a ranch in Oracle before moving to town near the university. She was an honors graduate of both Tucson High and the University of Arizona and received numerous academic awards. Lucile was a lifelong teacher and world traveler. She and her husband, Tyge, moved to Southern California, raised two kids, then moved back to Tucson 25 years ago to enjoy the desert and Catalina mountain beauty. She has relished the company of many lifelong friends in the area and is fortunate to still have a few around.

A Memorial Service is planned at her church, Immanuel Presbyterian on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., 9252 E. 22nd Street, Tucson, AZ 85710, 520-296-2253. In lieu of flowers, consider a gift to Immanuel Presbyterian Church https://www.immanuelpc.org/memorials/ Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucile's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Download Now