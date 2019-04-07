CHESSER, Lucille E. "Lu" 2/25/1925 - 3/24/2019 A prominent Tucson resident for 70 years and a driving force in real estate for three decades, died in her sleep on March 24th. Born in Wyanet, IL to Alice and George Edminster and graduated from Wyanet HS in 1942. Lu is survived by two brothers, Warren (Beverley) and Lowell (Linda); three sons, Alan (Sharyn), Christopher and Steven (Denise); four grandchildren and three great- grandchildren. She and her late husband, Ian, moved to Tucson from Chicago in 1949 to establish his medical practice at Thomas-Davis Clinic. Lu held leadership positions in women's groups and volunteer organizations and was an active patron of Tucson arts and UofA athletics. She was a nationally recognized dog breeder and became one of Tucson's best- known realtors. Hank Amos, owner of Tucson Realty and Trust, refers to Lu as the "Queen of Tucson luxury real estate". Her ashes will be interred at St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary