Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Viverette Smith Edwards

Add a Memory
Lucille Viverette Smith Edwards Obituary
EDWARDS , Lucille Viverette Smith

a long-time resident of Winslow, AZ, passed away in Tucson, AZ, on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Prior to becoming ill, Lucille was a fabulous seamstress and cook. She loved word games, puzzles, fishing and reading her Bible. Most of all, she loved her family. Preceding her in death are Marshal Edwards, her husband for over 38 years; parents, Roy and Ruth Viverette; five siblings, Johnny, Elijah "Sam," Doc, Luther and Ruby Jackson. Lucille leaves to mourn, daughter, Glossie "Tina" (Richard) Matthews of Tucson, AZ; son, Arthur John Smith, Jr of Winslow, AZ; sister, Sarah (Calvin) Ford, Huntsville, AL; six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thank you to Handmaker Nursing Home staff for Lucille's care and attention during the time she was in residence. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Download Now