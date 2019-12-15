Ludovina Ochoa (Lem) Garcia (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ
85710
(520)-329-4848
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Obituary
GARCIA, Ludovina Ochoa (Lem)

93, of Tucson, died peacefully December 10, 2019 with daughter Veronica at her side. Lu, born July 6, 1926 in Tucson, AZ, was a graduate and proud alumnus of Tucson High School. Preceded in death by husband, John B. Garcia. Survived by children, John and Veronica and brother, William Lem. Visitation and Rosary Sunday, December 15, 2019, 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, Tucson. Following on Monday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial takes place at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Interment follows at Our Lady of the Desert Cemetery, Mausoleum B.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 15, 2019
