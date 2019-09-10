Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Luella "Jean" Smith

Luella "Jean" Smith Obituary
SMITH, Luella "Jean"

88, a past resident of Tucson,

passed away on August 29, 2019 in Redding, CA.

--

She will be interned at East Lawn Memorial Park,

5831 E. Grant Rd.

at 12:00 noon on Thursday, September 12, 2019

after a graveside service and will be buried

next to her husband, Forrest W. Smith.

--

Jean is survived by sons, Steven C. (Redding, CA)

and Forrest R. "Randy" (Bradenton, FL).

--

Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 10, 2019
