|
|
SMITH, Luella "Jean"
88, a past resident of Tucson,
passed away on August 29, 2019 in Redding, CA.
--
She will be interned at East Lawn Memorial Park,
5831 E. Grant Rd.
at 12:00 noon on Thursday, September 12, 2019
after a graveside service and will be buried
next to her husband, Forrest W. Smith.
--
Jean is survived by sons, Steven C. (Redding, CA)
and Forrest R. "Randy" (Bradenton, FL).
--
Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 10, 2019