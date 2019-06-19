CORONADO, Luis Carlos
Beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on June 13, 2019 at the age of 82. He was born on April 10, 1937 in Nácori Chico, Sonora Mexico, to the late Jose Luis and Catalina Coronado. He is preceded in death by his wife, Gertrudis Garcia Coronado, and is survived by children, Ana L. Hum (Dennis), Lorena I. Coronado, Nora E. Alabado (Gilbert), Luz E. Monreal (Marco), Martha O. Mayer (Fred), Jose Luis Coronado (Vanessa) and grandchildren, Adrianna Kristine Alabado, Haley Alexis Coronado, Emily Gertrudis Monreal, Julianna Marie Alabado and Alyssa Renee Coronado. Services will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Saint Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Avenue with a Rosary recited at 9:00 a.m. and Mass will be offered at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at South Lawn Cemetery, 5401 S. Park Avenue. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 19, 2019