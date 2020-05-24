Lunetta Marie Fazzino
FAZZINO, Lunetta Marie

78, of Tucson, AZ.My mom took her last breath at 12:10 on May 17, 2020. She fought for breath till the very end. She was in my arms. Richie, my husband, was at the outside window looking in. My daughter, Bethy, was on FaceTime consoling her beloved NaNa.We all said we loved her and good-bye as she took her last few breaths. She was not alone.She is survived by her children, Jennifer (Richie) and Nicky (Leslie) and her two grandchildren, Bethy and Austin. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be announced at a future date. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
