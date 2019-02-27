Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luther Winburne GRAHAM. View Sign

GRAHAM, Luther Winburne a longtime resident of Tucson, Arizona, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. Born on the 14th of December 1930, to Luther W. and Alice Graham, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; he was an only child. Luke married the love of his life, Carolyn Best, on June 6th, 1954. He was a devoted husband and father to three sons, Roger, David and Alan. The family moved to Tucson in 1966. Luke enjoyed hiking, camping, water skiing, bowling, biking and target shooting. He was an excellent amateur photographer. He loved to go out to places and events, to take pictures of the scenery, and people just being people. Luke is survived by his son, Roger (Jean) Graham; son, David (Jolie) Graham; son, Alan (Diane) Graham; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins, most of whom live in Oklahoma. He was well loved and will be missed by many. Memorial Services for family and friends will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America. The family also wishes to thank all of those who cared for Luke during his time spent at Sierra Del Sol, and Desert Villa Care Home.





