Lydia Felix Otero
OTERO, Lydia Felix

Passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020 with Antonio, husband of 65 years by her side. Providing support for their dad at the home of daughter, Leticia (Fernando) were also sons, Marco Antonio (Diana), Victor Manuel and youngest son, Francisco who cared for her until her last breath. Beloved nana, age 81, was surrounded by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who adored her unconditional love. May she rest in eternal peace at home in heaven as she is reunited with her mother, Rosario that was too quickly taken from her at age nine. She will be joining her angels: daughter, Maria; granddaughter, Elizabeth and great-grandson, Fabian. A private Celebration of Life will be held. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 14, 2020.
