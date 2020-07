CORELLA, Lydia M.



age 75, passed away peacefully at her home July 2, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Corella and daughter, Letty. She is survived by her sisters, Norma Robles and Hilda (Ricardo) Lopez; her brother, Jesus (Luz) Mendoza; and many nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.









