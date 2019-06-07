JACKSON, Lynda Jean Kuebler
5/23/1940 - 6/6/2019
Lynda passed away on June 6th after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends. Lynda is survived by her husband, Denis; her children, Kurt, Kelly, Luke and Lisa; her grandchildren, Henry, Milo, Sierra and Ryan; her sisters, Carolyn and Kathy and brother, Mike.
"And when she shall die, take her and cut her into little stars and she will make the face of heaven so fine, that all the world will be in love with night, and pay no worship to the garish sun"
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from June 7 to June 12, 2019