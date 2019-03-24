GLASPEY, Lynn Ellen (Weiss) 68, went home to Jesus March 18, 2019. She leaves behind her son, Jesse Glaspey, daughter, Kristen Orr (Ethan); grandchildren, Aaron, Joelle, and Stephanie; brother, Lee Weiss (Cathy), sister, Lori Brown (John); many nieces, nephews, and friends. Born in Chicago, she enjoyed many years in Kamuela, Hawaii and moved to Tucson, Arizona in 2014. Thanks to God for her beautiful life! In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (madd.org), a cause that was near to her heart. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 24, 2019