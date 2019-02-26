Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn SAUL. View Sign

SAUL, Lynn 73, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, February 22, 2019. She was surrounded by family and friends in her final days at home. She held many passions including raising a family, an abundant garden, awareness of women's and civil rights work, hosting holidays, enjoying music, writing and teaching poetry, family genealogy research and more. She attended many family occasions, no matter how far away and stayed in touch with family and friends over the years. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Ruth Saul. She is survived by her partner, Joseph Antone; son, Kevin Koch (Nicole Koch); daughter, Erica Moore (Carol Anderson) and her grandchildren, Emerson and Aiyana Koch. Also survived by her siblings, Wendy Saul, Lewis Saul (Joannie Rosenberg) and Alan Saul, and many more family members and friends. The Funeral Service was held on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. at Bet Shalom. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Congregation Bet Shalom, Casa de La Luz Hospice, The Southern Poverty Law Center or No More Deaths.





SAUL, Lynn 73, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, February 22, 2019. She was surrounded by family and friends in her final days at home. She held many passions including raising a family, an abundant garden, awareness of women's and civil rights work, hosting holidays, enjoying music, writing and teaching poetry, family genealogy research and more. She attended many family occasions, no matter how far away and stayed in touch with family and friends over the years. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Ruth Saul. She is survived by her partner, Joseph Antone; son, Kevin Koch (Nicole Koch); daughter, Erica Moore (Carol Anderson) and her grandchildren, Emerson and Aiyana Koch. Also survived by her siblings, Wendy Saul, Lewis Saul (Joannie Rosenberg) and Alan Saul, and many more family members and friends. The Funeral Service was held on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. at Bet Shalom. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Congregation Bet Shalom, Casa de La Luz Hospice, The Southern Poverty Law Center or No More Deaths. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

East Lawn Palms Mortuary

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close