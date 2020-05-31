CUTFORTH, LynneBorn on June 14, 1936 at Pingree, Idaho, was called home April 13, 2020 at Tucson Medical Center. Predeceased by parents, Eugene Patrick Johnson and Jessie Watt Johnson. Survived by her husband of 67 years, Layton J. Cutforth; daughter, Cherie Weaver; son, Craig Cutforth (Cindy); daughter, Rhonda Lepardo (Michael); sister, Deena Hopkins; grandchildren, Sara Cross and Tyler Cutforth and great-grandchildren, Makena and Cooper. Lynne was employed by Estes Construction Company and later Pima Community College where she earned the respect of her co-workers. She with her husband enjoyed raising and racing thoroughbreds and quarter horses throughout the state. She also enjoyed volunteering for the Tucson Arthritis Support League and spending time with her beloved rescue dogs and donkey, Sweetpea. She had chosen cremation and no services. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. She will be missed! Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.