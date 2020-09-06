1/1
Lynnette Patricia Love
1936 - 2020
LOVE, Lynnette Patricia

died September 1, 2020. She was born at home on the family farm near Dassel, MN on September 13, 1936. She moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1962. Once moving here she found a job at Stewart Title where she met her future husband, Raymond Love. In 1966 they married in Minnesota. They made Tucson their home, where they had three children, Scott (Raeanne), Mark (Sabina) and Melissa (Justin) Conroy and seven grandchildren, Kyle, Amberleigh, Naomi, Elijah, Hannah, Zachary, and Kevan Ian. Also survived by her brother, Bernie Benson from Albert Lea, MN; nephews, Ron Benson and Randy Benson, also of MN. She was involved in church and was a leader for Bible Study Fellowship for many years. In retirement, Lynnette and Raymond spent many summers on the old family farm in Minnesota. As a homemaker, she was a loving mother and very devoted to her children and later grandchildren. Lynnette was preceded in death by Raymond, her husband of 54 years. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at EVERGREEN MORTUARY, 3015 N. Oracle Rd. Due to Covid 19, a private graveside service will be held for the family at a later date.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-888-7470
