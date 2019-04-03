Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Macri Smith "Tony" BRANSON. View Sign

BRANSON, "Tony" Macri Smith Branson "Tony" Smith, 63, of Tucson left this world on March 25, 2019 to be with his Lord and Savior. Born on February 7, 1956 in Bryan, Texas to parents, Branson and Catherine Smith. He is survived by his mother, Catherine; his wife of 25 years, Saundra and his children, Dustin, Shealyn, and Keaton. Tony moved to Tucson in 1966, graduated from Palo Verde HS in 1974 and earned a BS degree in Management at the UofA. Tony remained a loyal UofA fan throughout his life. He worked at Shape West and National Semiconductor. In 1992, Tony joined Insight Enterprises in Tempe, eventually becoming President of a subsidiary company, Direct Alliance, and later, President of Insight. In 2005, he returned to Tucson and enjoyed consulting and developing software for small businesses. Tony had a servant's heart and always placed others before himself. He instilled in his children the importance of integrity, acknowledging their blessings, and helping those less fortunate. He treated everyone as a best friend. A Deacon and an Elder at Catalina Foothills Church, Tony's faith guided him throughout his life. He leaves for his children a well-read and annotated Bible. Visitation to be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00p.m. at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY. Tony's "Celebration of Life" will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Catalina Foothills Church. Burial to follow at East Lawn Palms. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at





5801 East Grant Road

Tucson , AZ 85712

