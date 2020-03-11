Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Madeline Williams Doyle


1926 - 2020
Madeline Williams Doyle Obituary
DOYLE, Madeline Williams

Madeline was born in Douglas, AZ on July 6, 1926 to Elizabeth and Ralph Williams. She passed away quietly on March 3, 2020. Madeline graduated from the University of Arizona with a Degree in Education. She married John Doyle in 1952. The two were great examples of lasting love for their children and subsequent generations. Madeline was an amazing role model, exemplifying a life of selflessness. She loved to read, to travel, and was the best listener. Madeline cherished her grandchildren, did her best to attend all their events, and cuddled her great grandchildren. She was always there to attend to the needs of family and friends. She was active in St. Ambrose - her parish, Kappa Kappa Gamma, St. Luke's Home, and P.E.O. Madeline was preceded in death by her husband, John, and their son, Michael. She is survived by six children, John (Vikki), Miriam (Mike) Matz, Anne Doyle (Stew) Kobritz, Madeline (Joe) Hajek, Pat, and Mary (Ty) Reidhead, 15 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. Visitation (5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.) and Rosary (6:30 p.m.) will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Adair Chapel, 1050 N. Dodge. Celebration of Life Mass (10:00 a.m.) is Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Ambrose, 300 S. Tucson Blvd. 85719. Donations in Madeline's memory can be made to: St. Ambrose Church, St. Luke's Home (low-income elderly), 615 E. Adams, Tucson, AZ 85705, or P.E.O. Foundation (supporting women in education), 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 11, 2020
