MOLINAR, Magdalena Yanez "Helen" With heavy heart, I would like to inform you, that mom has passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. MOM has joined my Father, Benjamin Saiz Molinar and added to Heaven's Glory. She graced the Earth on March 20, 1929 in Otis, Eddy county, New Mexico, her parents were Victoriana Baeza Dominguez de Yanez and Pablo Sanchez Yanez, both born in Texas. Her Grandparents were, Maria Heredia Baeza de Dominguez, Yrineo Acosta Dominguez, Eligia Sanchez and Justo Ruis Yanez, all born in Texas. She was educated in Carlsbad, New Mexico and became a Nurse at St. Francis Hospital in Carlsbad. Preceded in death: her husband, parents, grandparents, her siblings, Marcela Dominguez Yanez, Maria Yanez de Rodriguez, Justo Dominguez Yanez, Francisco Dominguez Yanez (Kiko), Michelle Dominguez Yanez de Methola (Mickie) and her beautiful granddaughter, Melissa Ernestina Fuentes. My Father and Mother built and designed their first house, when they were 22 in Carlsbad, New Mexico and every house, after that. After my Mother brought up her children, she would take classes at Pima Community College. She became the Family historian: meeting with Family members for decades in different states, just to obtain the information for her Family Books. She organized a Yanez Family reunion which 1000 relatives were invited, in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Mom discovered Family trees that were from the Canary Islands, that brought our ancestors to Nueva Espana. To her surprise one of her/our Great-grandfather's governed the Canary Islands, Domingo Gonzales per King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella appointment. Books have been written about our ancestors such as: Captain Gasper de Vera, General Pedro de Vera, etc... Our Ancestors were part of the Spanish Inquisition, our Families that belonged to Portugal, Valladolid, Spain, La Mancha, Spain, etc... As remarkable of an historian she was, she enjoyed taking swabs of the family members mouths for DNA testing back decades ago, before it became popular. My Mother's work can be seen in





