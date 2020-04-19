Majorie Lynn Babcock (1926 - 2020)
View Map
BABCOCK, Majorie Lynn

3/2/1926 - 4/14/2020

In Loving Memory of a devoted mother,

grandmother and great-grandmother.

Loved her cats and playing bingo.

--

She will be sadly missed by all of her family.

Survived by son, three daughters, brother, sister,

four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

--

Funeral Services Friday, April 24, 2020

at AVENIDAS FUNERAL HOME,

1376 W. St. Mary's Rd., at 11:00 a.m.

Interment at Holy Hope Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 19, 2020
