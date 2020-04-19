BABCOCK, Majorie Lynn
3/2/1926 - 4/14/2020
In Loving Memory of a devoted mother,
grandmother and great-grandmother.
Loved her cats and playing bingo.
--
She will be sadly missed by all of her family.
Survived by son, three daughters, brother, sister,
four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
--
Funeral Services Friday, April 24, 2020
at AVENIDAS FUNERAL HOME,
1376 W. St. Mary's Rd., at 11:00 a.m.
Interment at Holy Hope Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 19, 2020